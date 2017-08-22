Georgian president thanks Azerbaijan for help in tackling forest fires

2017-08-22 16:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and Turkey for their help in putting out forest fires in the country, Georgia Online reports, Aug. 22.

Margvelashvili noted that Georgia has mobilized all resources for the elimination of the natural disaster.

The Georgian government also expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan, according to a statement on the website of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The government of Georgia thanks the Azerbaijani side, particularly President Ilham Aliyev, for the help provided,” the statement says.

Earlier, under the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a helicopter to Georgia to aid in extinguishing the forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.