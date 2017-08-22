Over 1,000 participants registered for Ganja Marathon-2017 (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

More than 1,000 participants have been registered to partake in the Ganja Marathon-2017, which will be held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Foundation said in a message, Aug. 22.

Registration of participants of the Ganja Marathon-2017, which will be held under the slogan “Write the history with your willpower!” and “Join us at the Marathon”, started on August 14 and will continue until September 17.

Anyone aged 16 and above can participate in the marathon.

Participants’ registrations are held at:

- Azercell Telecom branches in Ganja;

- Azercell Telecom branches in Baku;

- ASAN Service center in Ganja;

- Azerbaijan State Agricultural University;

- Ganja State University;

- Azerbaijan Technical University;

- House of Youth in Ganja.

- office of the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shamkir;

- office of the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Yevlakh;

- office of the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Tartar;

- office of the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shaki.

Ganja Marathon-2017 is organized with the support of the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Ganja City Executive Authority.

Azercell Telecom LLC is the exclusive partner of the marathon. The project will be implemented by the Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

Ganja Marathon-2017 aims to assist in the development of sports, the promotion of healthy lifestyle and the community consolidation for good causes.

Marathon will cover a distance of 17 kilometers, starting at the Triumphal arch and finishing in the Park Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

The objective of Ganja Marathon-2017 is to create a new culture in the sports history of Azerbaijan. Main goals of the event include assistance in the development of sports industry and the encouragement of young people for healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Individuals and corporate participants will not make any payments, as the necessary funds are met by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The awards ceremony of the Ganja Marathon-2017 will take place in two categories. Both male and female participants of the marathon will compete for the first three places.

Organizers will award the following prizes, as well as gifts and medals and certificates in male and female categories.

- 3,000 manats to the winner

- 2,000 manats to the runner-up (second place)

- 1,000 manats to the runner-up (third place)

Detailed information about the marathon can be obtained from the official website (www.ganja.marathon.az) and by calling +994123101331.