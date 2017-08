Iran refutes claims of WB's €1 billion loan (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, Aug 22

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has denied a media report, which claims that the World Bank has approved a 1 billion euros loan for the rail track electrification of Iran.

That report is incorrect, the Railway's public relations office told Trend, Aug 22.

