US Syrian policy directed against Turkey, Iran - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The United States’ Syrian policy is directed against Turkey and Iran, because by arming such groups as the YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Units) and PYD (Democratic Union Party), Washington paves the way for the start of serious problems for Ankara and Tehran, Gungor Gokdag, columnist of Turkey’s ZedLife magazine, told Trend.

Gokdag was commenting on the growing tensions between the US and Turkey.

He noted that, the policy of arming YPG and PYD creates new hotbeds of war in the region.

Columnist added that, the US, as a NATO ally of Turkey, should pursue policy within common interests.

“Syrian policy of the US forces Turkey to take more stringent measures in the region. This policy also pushes Turkey to hold new military operations in Syria,” said Gokdag.

Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is dislocated in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, has launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS (Islamic State, aka ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in the northern Syria.