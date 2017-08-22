IRGC denies plans to stage operation outside Iran's borders

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has refuted the possibility of a joint military operation with Turkey against the PKK “outside of the Iranian borders”.

In the statement published on Tuesday, the IRGC had announced that it has no plans of conducting any operations outside of Iran. Nonetheless, the Corps will continue to confront any individuals and/or groups endeavoring on infiltration into the country to conduct terrorist attacks, Fars News Agency reported.

On August 21, Turkey’s Daily Sabah, on the background of positive remarks about a joint cross-border offensive, made by the officials of the both countries, has estimated an increased likelihood of an Ankara-Tehran joint operation against the PKK group and its branch in Iran – the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).

