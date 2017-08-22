Iran refutes claims of WB's €1 billion loan (Exclusive) (UPDATE)

2017-08-22 18:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, Aug 22

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has denied a media report, which claims that the World Bank has approved a 1 billion euros loan for the rail track electrification of Iran.

That report is incorrect, the Railway's public relations office told Trend, Aug 22.

Eearlier today the local media said that, the World Bank had agreed to provide 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) to electrify Iran’s rail network.

“The World Bank has approved the provision of 1 billion euros for financing the electrification of the railway ... that starts in Garmsar in Semnan province and continues to the city of Gorgan in Golestan Province," the head of the country's Regional Railway Authority Yusef Geranpasha was quoted as saying.