US may declare Iran JCPOA non-compliant - expert

2017-08-22 18:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The inconsistency of the American foreign policy is destabilizing, also with regards to Iran, Jonathan Holslag, special advisor to the First Vice-President of the European Commission, told Trend.

“Backtracking from the treaty – risks undermining the pragmatic government and also adds to the growing tensions between Tehran and other powers in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he said.

Holslag further noted that, it is likely that the US may declare Iran to be non-compliant with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka nuclear deal), in its next review, due in September, as US President Donald Trump said earlier.

“Trump has support among many congressmen and several of his advisors also favor a tougher policy towards Tehran,” he said.

The irony is that the US itself risks getting diplomatically isolated, according to the expert.

“The EU, China and Russia prefer much more pragmatism in handling matters ranging from Iran to North Korea,” he added.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

The agreement limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The US Congress requires the administration’s certification (every 90 days) of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump’s administration has already declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure.

Nonetheless, Trump’s remarks, forecasting that the US would declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September, have cast shadows over the future of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.