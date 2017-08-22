Start of Turkey’s new military operation in Syria - matter of time (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The need for the start of Ankara’s new military operation in Syria is explained by Turkey’s national and regional security issues, and is a matter of time, Ermagan Kuloglu, retired Lieutenant-general of the Turkish Armed Forces and national security expert, told Trend, Aug. 22.

“Currently, the formation of the “Kurdish region” in the north of Syria is a serious threat to Turkey: such formation may eventually transform into a “Kurdish state” on the borders with Turkey,” said Kuloglu.

The expert noted that, as is known, the Turkish province of Hatay, in the south of the country, periodically undergoes rocket fire from Syria, from the territories controlled by Kurdish armed detachments.

“The US is actively arming the YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Units) and PYD (Democratic Union Party),” the expert noted. “The same forces, under a different name, carry out terrorist attacks in Turkey using US weapons.”

The expert noted that, the Syrian city of Idlib is under the control of the Al-Nusra Front, which is a wing of the Al-Qaeda international terrorist group.

Due to the fact that Al-Nusra Front is a wing of al-Qaeda and under the pretext of fight against terrorism, YPG and PYD may start military operations in this city, under the patronage of the US, said Kuloglu.

According to the expert, there is an opinion that the US, with the aim of seizing Idlib, created the conditions for the transition of this city under the control of the Al-Nusra Front.

If Idlib goes under the control of YPG and PYD, the latter will approach to access the Mediterranean Sea, which, in fact, means the access of “Kurdish forces” to the sea, and will also contribute to the expansion of territories that are controlled by these structures, he added.

The expert noted that, PYD also has a number of new formations that are calling for the destruction of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria, including the ones in the city of al-Bab.

“Therefore, Turkey must start a military operation in Afrin, before settled there YPG and PYD will be able to occupy Idlib. If Ankara doesn’t start a military operation in Afrin, Turkey will face much more serious problems,” noted Kuloglu.

According to him, the occupation of Idlib city by YPG and PYD poses serious risks for the Turkish Armed Forces located between Kobani and Afrin, which are controlled by militants of YPG and PYD.

Turkey does not need a US permission to start a new military operation in Syria, according to Kuloglu.

“Russian factor is much more important here – it is commonly known that there are Russian forces in Afrin, along with the YPG and PYD. Today, Turkey and Russia have good relations and it is possible that Moscow withdraws its forces from Afrin before Turkey starts the military operation,” he said.

Creation of a “Kurdish state” in northern Syria is a danger for Iran as well, according to him.

The issue of the Turkish Armed Forces conducting a military operation in Syria has already been discussed with Iran and is also expected to be mulled with Russia’s Chief of the Central Command, within a framework of his visit to Turkey.

Kuloglu thinks that favorable weather conditions are awaited for the start of the military operation in Syria, as the current high heat in the region would hinder the success of the operation.

He added that, the Turkish Armed Forces will probably start the new military operation in Syria after Eid al-Adha.

