Details of Turkey-Iran military operation in northern Iraq disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Iran plan to carry out a joint military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in stages, Turkish media outlets reported on Aug. 22.

During the first stage, the Turkish Air Force will be bombing 19 PKK positions in the regions of Zap, Barwari, Batufa, Chemchu and Avasin, according to the reports.

“The operation will be carried out in Iraq, 19 kilometers off of the Turkish border.”

Turkish media reported that, during the second stage of the operation, the Iranian Armed Forces will start ground operations in the Qandil Mountains, in northern Iraq.

Reportedly, Iran will redeploy 42,000 soldiers to Iraq, for conducting the military operations.

The Turkish Air Force will also help the Iranian Armed Forces in northern Iraq.

“It is also reported that Iran and Turkey will inflict pinpoint strikes on PKK sites, where leaders of this terrorist organization are hiding,” the Turkish media reported.

Ankara and Tehran are expected to create a joint military base in northern Iraq.

On Aug. 21, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Iran and Turkey can start joint military operations against the terrorist organizations in the region.

The Turkish media earlier reported that, Iran had called on Turkey to start joint operations against the PKK in northern Iraq.

This proposal was discussed by Chief of the Iranian Central Command Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in Ankara.

Earlier it was reported that, Iran and Turkey are currently negotiating on the start of the military operations at nine sites in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, in which the latter demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. United Nations and European Union both list PKK as a terrorist organization.

