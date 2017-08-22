Uzbekistan to abolish excise tax on some imported products

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 22

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Excise tax on imported meat and edible meat by-products, poultry fat, pork fat, wheat flour and products used for animal feeding will be abolished in Uzbekistan starting from September 1, a representative in the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade told Trend, referring to the decree of the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the representative, the decree “On measures to further regulate foreign economic activity of Uzbekistan” envisages abolition of customs duty on cream, soybean and sunflower oils, seeds of potatoes, wheat, olives, rye, barley, oats, corn, sorghum, buckwheat, millet, soybeans, flax, sunflower and others, as well as on rye flour, cereals and coarse wheat flour, cane sugar, cocoa beans, raw materials used in pharmaceuticals.

In addition, the current customs duties on certain types of goods will be reduced, including those on cattle meat, pork, pork fat, poultry fat and other edible meat by-products, coffee, wheat flour, cane sugar.

According to the decree, duties on the import of wheat flour, pork and pork fat will be reduced from 30 to the 10 percent of the customs value. The excise duty on the import of coffee will be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent, cane sugar - from 10 to 5 percent, as well as combined duties on the import of sunflower oil - from 20 percent (not less than $0.32 per liter) to 5 percent (not less than $0.1 per liter).

Additionally, duties on the import of coffee and cane sugar will be also be reduced from 10 percent (not less than $0.7 per kilogram) to 5 percent (but not less than $0.3 per kilogram), and from 30 to 10 percent, respectively.