“Global Young Leaders Forum to aid world countries in developing ties”

2017-08-22 19:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A tradition of inviting well-known world leaders for the discussion of the important issues has been formed in Baku, Ismail Serageldin, director of the Library of Alexandria, co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend on the sidelines of the Global Young Leaders Forum, being held in Baku.

“Here [at the forum], the youth from a number of countries meets and holds discussions with former presidents and leaders, and learns from their experience. This is a new and forward-looking step. I believe that this initiative will be continued and a greater number of young people will join it in the future,” he said.

Serageldin added that the Global Young Leaders Forum, held in Baku, will make an important contribution to the development of relations between countries and young people throughout the world.

The Global Young Leaders Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, kicked off in Baku on Aug. 21. The forum will continue its work until Aug. 24.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Israel Dalia Itzik and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin are also participating in the forum.