Iran official calls for strong reaction to violation of nuclear deal

2017-08-23 03:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Government can show a stronger reaction to violation of nuclear deal by other sides, senior Expediancy Council official said on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

'Iran can activate its yellow cake production plant based on the article 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached between the Islamic Republic and Group 5+1 (the US, Russia, China, France and Britain plus Germany),' Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said while elaborating this institution view towards Majlis(parliament) bill on countering the US adventurist measures in the region.

Iran and the G5+1 reached a deal in Vienna in 2015 which stresses curbing Iran peaceful nuclear activities in exchange for removal of sanctions. Washington has been a major cause of problems in the way of execution of the deal over past two years.

The US has tried to circumvent the JCPOA by imposing new sanctions against Iran under the pretext of its regional policies.

Iranian Majlis has recently approved the single urgency of a bill on countering the US adventurist measures in the region on July 18.

The bill was proposed by the Iranian MPs to reciprocate the US senate bill, titled Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017.