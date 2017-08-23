Pakistan plays down Trump’s terror talk

Pakistan has voiced its “disappointment” over remarks made by US President Donald Trump, while denying accusations of its support for terrorist groups, Press TV reported.

"No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort," said a statement released by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The statement was released after Trump said Washington can no longer remain silent about Pakistan providing a “safe havens for terrorists.”

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists," the US president added during a nationally televised speech Monday night before a military audience at Fort Myer in reference to the Taliban and other groups posing a threat to the region and beyond.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting…That will have to change and that will change immediately," he added.

In its foreign ministry statement, Pakistan also stressed that it was activity participating in international counter-terror efforts.

"As a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country. Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism," the statement added.

The statement was released following a meeting between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif and US ambassador David Hale in which Asif stressed his country's "desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan."

"We have decided to give an interim response. A comprehensive response will come after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday," he added.