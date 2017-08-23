Iran to “bake” yellowcake for Trump? (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

While President Donald Trump is expected to recertify whether Iran is in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in September, Tehran has warned that it is capable of resuming high-level uranium enrichment within five days.

The remarks come as the growing tensions between the White House and Tehran have been red hot in recent weeks amid speculations in Iran that the US may tear up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka nuclear deal, concluded between the Islamic Republic and world powers, including the US, in 2015.

"If we have determination, at most in five days we can start 20 percent enrichment in Fordo [nuclear plant]," the chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Iranian state media on Tuesday.

Mehrdad Seyed Asgari, a Norway-based Iranian commentator, suggests that President Trump seems unlikely to kill the nuclear accord as the domestic tensions in the US appear to weaken him.

"A group of observers believe that Trump does not tend to create new tensions, therefore he would probably recertify Iran’s commitment to the deal in September," Seyed Asgari told Trend.

Chief strategist Steve Bannon is Trump’s latest top aide leaving his post at the White House, which is taken by many as an indication of possible changes in the US foreign policy.

The US Congress requires the administration certify every 90 days whether Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump’s administration has already declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure.

However, Trump’s remarks, forecasting that the US would declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September, have cast shadow over the future of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.