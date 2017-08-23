Armenia 143 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

2017-08-23 09:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces, using heavy machine guns, have 143 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Aug. 23.

Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Kamarli, Farahli, Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights and in the Vazashen village of the Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Zamanli village of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Ajarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, the Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, the Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.