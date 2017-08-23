Tehran names reformist politician as its mayor

2017-08-23 11:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Tehran City Council elected Mohammad Ali Najafi as the new mayor of Iran's capital city, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Najafi, a veteran reformist politician who replaces Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, received 21 votes in the first session of the City Council on Aug. 23, which is dominated by reformists.

The City Council introduced the 66-year-old politician to Interior Ministry for official appointment as the new mayor.

Najafi earlier served as education minister, vice president and head of the Budget and Planning Organization.‎

His predecessor, Ghalibaf, a conservative politician and former IRGC commander, was the mayor of Iran's capital from 2005.