Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen of Special State Protection Service

2017-08-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23



Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding servicemen of the Special State Protection Service.

Under the order, one person received the military rank of Major General and one person was awarded the Honorary Doctor title.

In addition, four persons received “For Motherland” medal, four persons “For Bravery” medal and 26 persons “For Military Services” medal.