Uzbek, Kazakh law enforcement agencies sign co-op memo

2017-08-23 13:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The delegation of Uzbek General Prosecutor's Office paid a working visit to Astana at the invitation of their Kazakh colleagues, according to the information published on the website of Uzbek General Prosecutor's Office.

During the visit, Uzbek side participated in an international seminar on "Investigating International Financial Crimes," conducted with the support of the OSCE Program Office in Astana and the US Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The seminar's purpose was to improve the skills of specialists in the field of investigation of transnational financial crimes and the return of illicit assets, the exchange of the regional countries' experience as well as the training of knowledgeable and skilled personnel.

Five-day training was also attended by law enforcement officers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

In the course of the visit, a ceremony of signing memorandum between Uzbek Higher Training Courses and Kazakh Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies was held.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in the educational, research and innovation areas.

In addition, Uzbek delegation familiarized with the progress and results of the reforms in the system of the prosecutor's office in Kazakhstan.