US has no evidence to declare Iran in violation of JCPOA: expert

2017-08-23

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

A Washington-based expert doubts that the White House would declare Iran in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal amid speculations over President Trump’s possible refusal to recertify Tehran’s compliance with the accord.

“I am doubtful we will be able to declare Iran in violation of the JCPOA (aka the nuclear deal) without evidence, and so far there is none in the public domain,” Dr. Stephen Blank, a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council and a well-known expert on international relations, told Trend commenting on the issue.

“I do not expect hostilities in relations between Washington and Tehran despite growing tensions,” Blank went on to say.

He believes that other international players, such as China, Russia, France, and Germany will likely support Iran actively or passively because there is no sign that Iran has violated the JCPOA.

“What the Islamic Republic has violated is UN resolutions on building and testing missiles but, I believe, nobody will do anything about that.”

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

The agreement limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The US Congress requires the administration’s certification (every 90 days) of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump’s administration has already declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure.

Nonetheless, Trump’s remarks forecasting that the US would declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September, have cast shadow over the future of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.