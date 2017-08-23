Ilham Aliyev views conditions at new block of secondary school in Baku (PHOTO, UPDATE)

2017-08-23 15:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a new block of secondary school No 257 in Khatai district, Baku.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the work done at the new block of the school. The 1,176-seat main block of the school has 38 classrooms, three computer rooms, three laboratories, a gym, a conference hall. It was overhauled under the order of President Ilham Aliyev signed in 2011.

The new three-storey 672-seat block was built in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated 2014.

Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev's, President Ilham Aliyev's and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva's attention to education were installed in the foyer of the school.

The block houses 24 classrooms, a computer room, and physics, chemistry and biology laboratories.

Video surveillance and fire alarm systems were installed in the building. The new block is supplied with Internet access, furniture, and other necessary equipment. The landscaping work was done, green areas were created, lightning system was installed in the yard of the school.