FM: Turkey ready to become mediator between Baghdad, Erbil

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

If the central government of Iraq and Erbil (capital of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq) want Turkey’s mediation to solve the disagreement between the parties, Ankara is ready to help, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Aug. 23.

Cavusoglu noted that the issue of holding referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy should be solved within Iraq’s territorial integrity.

Turkey has repeatedly reminded Erbil the danger of holding a referendum on independence, said the foreign minister.

He noted that Turkey supports Iraq’s sovereignty and demands from Erbil to cancel the decision on holding a referendum on independence.

Ankara will continue supporting Baghdad in the fight against the “Islamic State” terrorist group (IS), as well as militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, which pose a threat to the integrity and security of Iraq, said Cavusoglu. Turkey is also ready to partake in the projects of revival of Iraqi cities liberated from the IS, he added.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that Iraq’s territories should be fully cleared of IS and PKK terrorists.

It should be noted that Cavusoglu visited Iraq and the foreign minister is also expected to visit Erbil and hold a meeting with Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

The referendum on the Kurdish autonomy’s independence is scheduled for Sept. 25.

