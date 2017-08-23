Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss upcoming joint events

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s delegation paid an official visit to Tashkent, according to the information published on the Uzbekistan's government portal.

The delegation was headed by the Vice-Minister for Investments and Development Yerlan Khairov.

A meeting between two sides was held in the Uzbek Foreign Ministry Aug. 23.

The meeting addressed the practical aspects of the forthcoming joint events.

Particularly, the sides discussed the holding of national industrial exhibition of Kazakhstan which is set to be held in Tashkent as well as business forum with the participation of representatives of leading companies and firms of the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev.