Rouhani considers attending UN General Assembly

2017-08-23 15:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, August 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and his team are reviewing the prospect of his attendance at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, Rouhani’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi told reporters, ISNA reported, Aug 23.

Upcoming session (72nd) session of the UN General Assembly will open in New York on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

The UN has briefed on the topics of this year’s session as:

A: Promotion of sustained economic growth and sustainable development in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and recent United Nations conferences;

B. Maintenance of the international peace and security;

C. Development of Africa;

D. Promotion of human rights;

E. Effective coordination of humanitarian assistance efforts;

F. Promotion of the justice and international law;

G. Disarmament;

H. Drug control, crime prevention and combating international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations;

I. Organizational, administrative and other matters;

Described as “moderate,” Rouhani was elected Iran’s president for a second term on May 19, with a landslide turnout. His main achievement in the first term comprised of the deal with world powers to help rapprochement between Tehran and the global community.