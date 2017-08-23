Margvelashvili: Azerbaijanis prove they are Georgians’ true friends

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Georgia’s President Georgi Margvelashvili has expressed gratitude to firefighters from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia and Belarus for their help in extinguishing fire in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park (Samtskhe-Javakheti region), Sputnik-Georgia reported Aug. 23.

Six helicopters and a special airplane are taking part in extinguishing the fire erupted on August 20. Two helicopters belong to the border police of Georgia, another one – to the rescue service of Azerbaijan, two helicopters and a plane were sent by Turkey to Georgia, and one helicopter belongs to Belarus.

Azerbaijan also sent its firemen to Georgia.

The Georgian president visited the event site on Aug. 23 morning and became acquainted with the situation.