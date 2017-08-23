Pentagon chief in talks with Turkish defense minister in Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli started talks in Ankara, Turkish media outlets report on Aug. 23.

Among other significant issues, the sides are expected to mull settlement of the Syrian conflict and the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Reportedly, Mattis and Canikli also plan to discuss the acquisition of Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system by Turkey.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

