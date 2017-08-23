SOCAR commissions new well at Oil Rocks field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will produce additional 5,840 tons of oil annually, through a new well to be commissioned at the Oil Rocks offshore field, SOCAR said in a message, Aug. 23.

Sixteen tons of oil are extracted daily from the depths of 1,610-1,602 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR had produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June of 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR had produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. Oil production, in total, stood at 41.03 million tons in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production unions as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.