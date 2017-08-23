TAP: 47% of pipes lowered in trenches in Greece, Albania

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Around 47 percent of pipes in Greece and Albania has been lowered in trenches as part of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, TAP consortium said in a message on its Twitter page.

This accounts for 360 kilometers out of 765 kilometers-long TAP route in those two countries.

Earlier, over 50 percent of trenching along the route of the pipeline in Greece and Albania was completed.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

