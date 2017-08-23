Hungarian Embassy in Baku suspends visa issuance
The consular section of the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended acceptance of documents for the visa issuance due to a force-majeure situation, a source in the diplomatic mission told Trend, Aug. 23.
As a consequence, short-stay visa (type C) applicants are advised to apply to the Hungarian Embassy in Tbilisi, or to the embassies of other Schengen area countries in Azerbaijan.
Long-stay visa (type D) applicants can apply exclusively to the Hungarian Embassy in Tbilisi.