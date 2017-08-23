Results of notes placement of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

On August 23, 2017 an auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the state registration number 50100259S, total volume AZN 100 000 000, face value per note AZN 100, and turnover period 28 days was carried out on Baku Stock Exchange.

Total volume of orders submitted by 15 exchange members made 421,249,200.00 AZN at face value.

Orders were presented in price ranges 99.2278 AZN (10.01%)

Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan set cut off price on competitive orders in the amount of 99.2278 AZN (10.01%) and weighted average price in the amount of 99.2278 AZN (10.01%).

Volume of Notes realized at face value formed 100,000,000.00 AZN.

The maturity date of Notes is 20.09.2017.