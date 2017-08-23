Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations continues ops tackling fires in Georgia (PHOTO)

2017-08-23 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan, sent to Georgia, continue operations of extinguishing the fires, ministry's press service reported, Aug 23.

The ministry's personnel and equipment, upon the Georgian government’s assignment, are, currently, working on elimination of fires in the Daba village.

MES has set-up field tents and field kitchens to ensure prompt and effective activity, proper living conditions and recreation of the ministry's rescue teams.

It should noted that, under the instructions of the Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, 22 MES units, including one helicopter and additional two GPS helicopters with a crew of six, as well as 131 officers, were sent to the disaster zone to assist Georgia in fighting the forest fires.