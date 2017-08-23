Uzbek president appoints new deputy PM

2017-08-23 19:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 23

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has decreed to appoint Nodir Otajonov as a deputy prime minister and the chairman of the Board at UzAgroTehSanoatHolding JSC.

Otajonov will supervise the complex for the development of foreign trade, export potential, mechanical engineering, automobile and electrical industry, as well as standardization of products.

From 2010 to date, he has been serving as the chairman of the board at Uzselkhozmashlizing.

The post of Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister was earlier occupied by Ulugbek Rozukulov.