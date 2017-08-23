Expert: Iran will resume nuclear program, if US tramples on JCPOA

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The Trump government appears to be taking a much stricter policy on Iran's nuclear issue, a UK-based foreign policy expert and frequent commentator on Iran believes.

The remarks come in light of US President Donald Trump’s statement regarding possible refusal to recertify Tehran’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka nuclear deal, in September.

“It is possible to cancel parts of Iran’s nuclear deal, although some issues should be considered as possible problems for the US in this case,” Ali Pishro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, told Trend.

The expert noted that some parts of Trump’s slogans have a propaganda aspect.

“The nuclear deal was not signed with the US government, but concluded within the framework of the 5+1, and was further approved by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. Thus, any possible action by the Trump administration as opposed to accomplishment means confronting Russia, China and the EU,” he said.

Both China’s and Russia’s ties with Iran are built upon macroeconomic exchanges, sale of military equipment, and strategic relations, added the expert.

“The two countries have also several times used the Iranian card in international and regional bargaining. For this reason, in the atomic challenge of Iran and the United States, it is very unlikely that they will stop supporting Iran, unless the US offers a seductive suggestion to both countries, meaning a Big Deal,” he said.

Pishro also noted that European and Iranian relations are based on trade and economic benefits, but since Europe has economic and strategic affiliations with the US, it is unlikely that it will go against the US policy on Iran and continue investing in the Islamic Republic.

“Meanwhile, in Iran, President Rouhani’s government faces severe criticism over the nuclear deal.”

“In the event of any trampling by the Trump government on the implementation of the JCPOA, Iran will pursue its nuclear program,” Pishro added.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

The agreement limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The US Congress requires the administration’s certification (every 90 days) of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump’s administration has already declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure.

Nonetheless, Trump’s remarks forecasting that the US would declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September, have cast shadow over the future of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.