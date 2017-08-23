Defense Minister: Georgia grateful to Azerbaijan for its fraternal help

2017-08-23 20:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Georgian Minister of Defense Levan Izoria has hailed the assistance Azerbaijan has provided in fighting the continuing strong fires in the country, Georgia Online reports.

He thanked Azerbaijan on the behalf of the government and people of Georgia.

“We are thankful to Azerbaijan for its fraternal help. We monitored the fires on the helicopter that Azerbaijan has sent to us. Thanks to the high level of cooperation, we managed to detect fire sources together.”

Izoria noted that currently, the wind hinders, extinguishing the fires completely.

Earlier, under the order of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a helicopter to Georgia to help in extinguishment of forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli Reserve.