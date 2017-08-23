Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ukrainian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, and through you, to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Ukraine – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

“Traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and our mutually beneficial cooperation are a solid foundation for the development of our intergovernmental relations. I believe that these relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the best interests of our peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Ukraine peace and prosperity,” added the president.