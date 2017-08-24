Bannon’s exit unlikely to help US ties with Iran, Russia (exclusive)

2017-08-24 00:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Although President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Steve Bannon is a positive step, it is very unlikely to impact the US ties with Iran and Russia due to the Congress role, an EM Normandie lecturer suggested.

"The dismissal of Steve Bannon is a positive step since he is a very ideological and radical person who played a key role to introduce negative measures such as the Muslim ban," Milad Jokar, a visiting lecturer at EM Normandie and a political commentator at the Institute for Prospective and Security Studies in Europe, from Caen, France, told Trend.

Chief strategist Steve Bannon is Trump’s latest top aide leaving his post at the White House, which is taken by many as an indication of possible changes in the US foreign policy.

"However, I don't see how it can have a significant impact when it comes to US policy toward Iran and Russia since Congress will continue with its hawkish agenda that is based on pressure and sanctions," Jokar added.

"For example, Trump couldn't do anything when Congress voted sanctions against Russia. He was forced to follow through. Therefore, the US, Iran and Russia policies have more to do with Congress than the dismissal of the White House key strategist," he concluded.