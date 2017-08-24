Turkish Air Force kills 7 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force carried out a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, killing at least seven PKK terrorists, military announced Wednesday, Anadolu reported.

Turkish fighter jets targeted PKK terrorists during an air-supported, counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk region, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

The airstrike also destroyed an anti-aircraft weapons pit along with an ammunition depot.

Turkey’s military carries out frequent air operations in northern Iraq against the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States, and the European Union.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have been killed since the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.