At least 5 people injured in train collision in Austria’s Linz

2017-08-24

At least five people were injured as a result of a train collision in the Austrian northern city of Linz, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to the police as quoted by Der Standard newspaper, a passenger Westbahn train crashed into a freight CargoServ train in the rail yard.

The cause of the incident has not been established yet. An investigation is underway.