Uzbek Senate’s plenary session kicks off in Tashkent

2017-08-24 09:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 24

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

11th session of Uzbekistan’s Senate (upper house of the parliament) has kicked off in Tashkent, Trend’s correspondent reported, Aug. 24.

The session’s agenda includes consideration of several laws, including the law “On the dissemination of legal information and access to it,” “On protecting children from information that is harmful to their health” and others.

Meanwhile, the issues of attributing the Toitep, Yangiyul and Okhangaron towns of the Tashkent region to the category of cities of regional subordination will be discussed at the session.

Other issues related to the competences of the Senate will also be discussed at the plenary session.

Uzbekistan’s bicameral parliament – the Supreme Assembly – was created in 2005. Its legislative chamber has 150 permanent members of the parliament (MPs).

The upper house - Senate has 100 MPs, elected in equal numbers, i.e. six MPs from the Karakalpakstan Republic, provinces and the city of Tashkent. Sixteen more members of the Senate are appointed by the Uzbek president from among the most distinguished citizens.

The Senate sessions are held in case of necessity, but not less than three times a year.