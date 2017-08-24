1 killed in blast on Turkish-Syrian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

One person was killed in the explosion on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkish media reported, Aug. 24.

According to the report, as a result of a car bomb explosion, one of the civil engineers responsible for the wall construction on the border with Syria was killed.

It should be noted that, Turkey has been building a 239-kilometer wall on the border with Syria since August of 2016.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the United Nations, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.