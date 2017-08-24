Uzbek president receives Russia’s first deputy PM

2017-08-24 10:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 24

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, who arrived in Tashkent for a working visit, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Shuvalov on his appointment as a co-chair of the joint Russia-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues on developing practical cooperation between the two countries, as well as accelerating investment projects and implementing new promising programs in high-tech industries.

The two sides also stressed the dynamic developments in bilateral relations. The volumes of mutual trade are steadily growing: in the first seven months of 2017, trade turnover increased by 14 percent and exceeded $2.6 billion.

Currently, joint work is underway to implement priority investment projects with the involvement of leading Russian companies and banks.

Two sides are cooperating on major projects, such as the conduction of geological exploration and the development of promising fields, by increasing hydrocarbon production, in the oil and gas complex, the construction of the Kandym gas processing plant and Jizzakh oil refinery, the modernization of the industry’s enterprises, as well as the projects in the sphere of oil and gas supply.

In total, nearly 1,000 enterprises, with the participation of Russian capital, operate in Uzbekistan. Representative offices of 60 Russian companies have been accredited in the country.

Shuvalov, for his part, expressed Russia’s readiness to develop and strengthen the full-scale cooperation with Uzbekistan in the spirit of strategic partnership.