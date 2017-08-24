Nar Home TV Service Offers Advantageous Campaigns

Nar Home TV service launched new advantageous campaigns – ‘Pay for 12 months, get 2-month free service!’ and ‘Pay for 6 months, enjoy 7 months!’

Thanks to these campaigns, the current subscribers of B&BTV, as well as new and current TV service users of Nar Home can enjoy TV service for free. The terms are very simple. To join the ‘Pay for 12 months, get 2-month free service!’ campaign make a prepayment of 12 months for TV service and get 2-month free service; to take advantage of the second ‘Pay for 6 months, enjoy 7 months!’ campaign just make a prepayment of 6 months for TV service and get 1-month free service.

Digital wireless TV service which is currently active on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron peninsula is provided with the technical support of B&BTV. This is a permanent offer and considered for both current and new subscribers. For the detailed information call 179, write us via the Facebook and Instagram pages of Nar or visit the official nar.az website.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and the large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.