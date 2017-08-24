20 people detained in Turkey due to terrorism propaganda

2017-08-24 12:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty people have been detained in Turkey’s Istanbul as part of operation to counter with terrorism propaganda in social media, the Istanbul police said in a message Aug. 24.

According to the message, the detainees propagandized ideas of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, as well as disseminated information with separatist slogans on social media.

Reportedly, all the detainees are citizens of Turkey.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu