Uzbek Senate affirms law on legal information dissemination

2017-08-24 12:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 24

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate (upper house) of the Uzbek Parliament has approved a draft law “On dissemination of legal information and ensuring access to it” at a meeting on Aug. 24, Trend’s correspondent reported from the senate floor.

Tolibjon Madumarov, deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislation, Judicial and Legal Issues, said that the draft law was developed as a part of the implementation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s February, 2017 decree “On measures for radical improvement of system of dissemination of legislative acts” and is aimed at ensuring the rights of citizens to access to legal information.

Hitherto, the procedure for dissemination of legal information has been regulated by more than 20 legal acts. Nevertheless, they didn’t specify the competence of Uzbek state bodies and other organizations in the dissemination of legal information and access to it; furthermore, the ways of dissemination of legal information weren’t systematized, either.

As a result, serious shortcomings were experienced, when it came to the practical implementation.

The Uzbek national database of legislative and legal acts includes more than 30,000 documents.

“The developed law ensures timeliness, accessibility and transparency of dissemination of the legal information, establishes the procedure and mechanism for its dissemination, clearly defines the powers of state bodies and organizations in dissemination of the legislative documents,” Madumarov said.

The law was developed on the research, based on the experience of a number of developed countries.

In accordance with the established procedures, the law approved by the senators will be sent to the Uzbek president for signing.