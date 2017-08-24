Turkey’s opposition welcomes expected joint Iranian-Turkish military operation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has welcomed the expected joint Iranian-Turkish military operation in the north of Iraq, directed against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, Turkish media reported.

Bahceli said that, both, Tehran and Ankara, understand the danger of the PKK for the security of the region.

Bahceli noted that, all positions of the PKK in the north of Iraq should be completely destroyed.

“Activities of terrorist organizations in the region are aimed at splitting the countries of the region,” he added.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

