Victory of FK Qarabag is a new page in history of Azerbaijani football

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The victory of FK Qarabag over Denmark’s FC København after two games, has started a new page in the history of Azerbaijani football, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told Trend Aug. 24.

Along with the fact that the players glorify the historical Azerbaijani land – Karabakh in their name, they also inscribed the club’s name in the history of football, said Rahimov.

“Yesterday, thousands of people gathered to share the joy of victory. I thank the whole team for the sense of pride that they allowed us to feel. I congratulate them from the bottom of my heart and I wish new victories,” added the minister.

FK Qarabag on Aug. 23 has entered the Champions League group stage, following the game with Copenhagen. This was the highest achievement of an Azerbaijani football team so far.