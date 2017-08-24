Territorial integrity - important part of Karabakh conflict’s settlement: Hoagland

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Territorial integrity is an important part of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, interim US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said during the round-table in Washington.

There can be no settlement without respect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and the recognition that sovereignty over these territories must be restored, he added.

He also pointed out that an enduring settlement will have to recognize the right of all IDPs and refugees to return to their former places of residence and ensuring international security guarantees.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988, when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

