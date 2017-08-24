Turkey should use referendum in Erbil as reason for war - opposition

2017-08-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

If necessary, Turkey should use holding of the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region as a pretext for war, said Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Turkish media reported Aug. 24.

Bahceli noted that Turkey must confront the holding of the referendum until the end.

He noted that the holding of the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region seriously damages the interests of Turkey.

Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region plans to hold an independence referendum on September 25.

Previously, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, threatened with "war", if the central government in Baghdad tries to prevent holding of the referendum.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that the Kurdish administration of Iraq will regret holding that referendum.

“Iraq’s integrity is a priority for Turkey,” noted Erdogan, adding that, a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq’s disintegration.