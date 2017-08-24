Former deputy prime minister named Uzbekistan Airways head

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 24

Uzbekistan’s former Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov has been appointed the director general of the country’s national airline Uzbekistan Airways, a source in the airline’s management told Trend Aug. 24.

Uzbekistan Airways was earlier headed by Valeriy Tyan.

Uzbekistan Airways is a flag carrier airline in Uzbekistan and is wholly owned by the state. It carries out flights to 22 cities in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, 24 cities in the CIS, as well as to 11 local destinations.