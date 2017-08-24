Shootout in Istanbul: 2 wounded

2017-08-24 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A shootout took place in front of the Istanbul Anatolian Court of Justice, the Turkish media report Aug. 24.

Reportedly, two unidentified armed men attempted to break into the Istanbul Anatolian Court of Justice, after which a shootout began between the police and the armed men.

Two people were wounded in the incident.

The armed men have been neutralized, say the reports.

Other details of the incident haven’t been reported.

---

