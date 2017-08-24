At least 2 injured as blast hits central Kiev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

An unknown object has exploded in the center of Ukrainian capital Kiev on the country's Independence Day, at least two people sustained injuries, Sputnik reports citing a statement by police.

"At 14:06, the duty unit received a report of an explosion of an unknown item on Hrushevsky Street. A man and a woman were injured due to the explosion," the statement read.

Police officers are investigating the incident.